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On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, the Borough Assembly is accepting applications for a vacant seat, Tim Putney has been officially hired as City Manager, Kodiak's Tanner crab season stays closed for a second year in a row, KUCB reports the State of Alaska is hosting an essay contest to name the Tustumena's replacement, and KMXT's Davis Hovey sits down with outgoing Bayside Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Ellis.
The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly plans to appoint someone to fill an empty seat– that local contractor Jeremy Williamson won in last month’s local election. That’s after a deadline passed on Saturday, Nov. 14, for Williamson or the Assembly to resolve a disqualifying conflict of interest.
After leading the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department for the last three years, Fire Chief Scott Ellis is leaving the department and moving off island next month. His last day on the job is Dec. 16. Listen to KMXT’s conversation with Ellis ahead of his departure: