Tim Putney has been leading the city’s more than 130 employees as the interim manager since the end of May. Prior to that he was the Kodiak police chief for eight years and has worked for the city for more than 23 years in total. Francis de la Fuente has been the acting police chief since Putney took over as interim manager more than five months ago.

After the application period closed last month on Oct. 10, the council had a total of 28 active applicants, including Putney, to consider before hiring its next city manager. By the time Thursday’s regular council meeting rolled around, Putney had emerged as the lead candidate.

All six council members unanimously voted to offer Putney a three-year contract with an annual salary of $200,000. He suggested changing that agreement to a five-year contract and requiring 90-day notice be given by him or the city before terminating the agreement. The council approved those changes and others that Putney made to the agreement.

Putney thanked the council on Nov. 12 for giving him the opportunity to serve the community where he’s lived since his high school years.

“[I’m] humbled to be able to accept this position," he told the council. "This is a community that I’ve lived in for almost 30 years, and I care about it greatly. This is more than just a job, that’s how I look at it anyway.”

Putney’s first official day as the permanent city manager is Nov. 23.

And for transparency, KMXT employee Terry Haines is also the Kodiak City mayor, who presides over the city council. As KMXT’s morning host, Haines makes editorial decisions about what airs in local newscasts but under KMXT’s policy on editorial independence, he does not edit or review news stories before they are published.