On this week's episode with host Jared Griffin, grassroots organization Kodiak Collaborative and the YMCA of Alaska discuss their plans to help address some of the community's childcare needs by offering an after-school program in the fall.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear from staff members at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center's Counseling Center about mental health. May is mental health awareness month and if you want to learn more about alcohol addiction treatment, anger management, post partum, family counseling or any of the other services the center provides; give them a call at 907 481 2400.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we discuss all things gardening in Kodiak with guests Andi Olsen and Marion Owen ahead of KMXT's annual plant sale/fundraiser on May 10.
On this episode of Talk of the Rock with host Davis Hovey, we hear a recorded presentation from Dr. Bob Foy of the Alaska Fisheries Science Center, with NOAA Fisheries. This presentation was originally done live over Zoom during ComFish on April 16, hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce.
On this week's Talk of the Rock with host Davis Hovey, the head of Kodiak Electric Association discusses the upcoming election, which features a potential bylaw change that will be in the packet for members to vote on next month.
On this week's Talk of the Rock with host Davis Hovey, we hear from Meghan Hargis with the Alaska Food Policy Council and Myra Scholze of the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op about the upcoming statewide Alaska Food Festival and Conference which will be held in Kodiak March 28 & 29.
Host Brian Venua meets with Natura Richardson, ITN's new executive director to talk about how she's liked the job so far and some new projects for the nonprofit.
Host Jared Griffin meets with cast and crew of Kodiak's spring musical, "Cinderella: Enchanted Edition." The show's final weekend is March 7,8, and 9. More info can be found at kodiakarts.org.
On this week's Talk of the Rock, Host Brian Venua chats with Toby Sullivan, the executive director of the maritime museum, about his research on Limited Entry and updates about the museum.
On this week's Talk of the Rock, host Davis Hovey catches up with Dianne Ibarra of Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak to talk about their upcoming events and trainings.