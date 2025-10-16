© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock: Fire Chief round table

By Brian Venua
Published October 16, 2025 at 4:29 PM AKDT

On this week's episode with Host Brian Venua, Fire Chiefs Scott Ellis, Rich Gonzalez, and Aaron Griffin share fire safety tips for National Fire Safety and Prevention Week.

Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
See stories by Brian Venua
