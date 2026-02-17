© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Jock of the Rock Winter 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published February 17, 2026 at 1:28 PM AKST

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, Deb Rohrer and Derek Clarkston join us at KMXT for the latest installment of Jock of the Rock, where we discuss Kodiak high school and club sports.

Talk of the Rock
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes