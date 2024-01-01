Connect a Friend FAQ

What is "Connect a Friend"?

Connect a Friend is a way for current members of KMXT to welcome in new members by sponsoring a yearlong membership to the station.

How do I purchase a "Connect a Friend" membership for a friend?

Great question! You can gift a membership by going to our "Connect a Friend" event page and selecting "Connect a Friend: Basic Membership."

How much does a "Connect a Friend" membership cost?

We are currently offering yearlong memberships for $100. This gives the recipient a one-year KMXT membership.

How will my friend know they are a member?

When gifting a membership, please share your friend's name and email/phone number so we can contact them.

What happens after one-year when my friend's membership expires?

After one year, we will ask your friend if they would like to renew their membership for $100 or cancel. If you would like to continue to pay for their membership, let us know.

Can I gift a membership to the station and the KMXT team will give it to someone who needs one?

Absolutely! Great idea! On the "Connect a Friend" page, select "Connect a Stranger" and we will give a membership to a friend of the station.

How many people can I gift memberships to?

You can gift as many memberships as you want! Although the current population of the earth is around 7 billion, so we will stop you when you get close.

Why does it say I'm buying a "ticket" to an "event"? I want to gift a membership!

Our donation software has not yet caught up to our brilliant ideas, so we need to structure contributions in this format. Thank you for being understanding of the odd format.

I still have questions. Who can I talk to about them?

You can reach out to Bradly or Kristina in our development department by calling (907) 486-3181 or emailing kristina@kmxt.org.