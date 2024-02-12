Alaska Fisheries Report
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT's Davis Hovey reports on a bill that would eliminate double vessel registration for fishermen, Alaska Public Media's Liz Ruskin reports on new bycatch bills from Rep. Mary Peltola, Copper River salmon season has started, according to KUAC's Dan Bross, and it is drill conductor training season for the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL's Riley Board reports on higher reimbursements for Fisherman's Fund, thanks to new legislation, KSTK's Collette Czarnecki on the closing of the chinook subsistence fishery on the Stikine River, the Alaska Beacon on a state seafood task force, Alaska Public Media's Rachel Cassandra on fish making the WIC-list, plus a Climate Scenarios Workshop is coming to Kodiak.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:Robert Woolsey reports on new management for the Little Port Walterchinook hatchery for KCAW, Dan Bross files a report on federal management of Yukon River salmon, and a Kodiak forecast for the commercial salmon season from KMXT's Davis Hovey.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:KDLL's Riley Board reports on the federal disaster declaration forsetnetters on the east side of Upper Cook Inlet and on the final rulefor federal management of salmon fisheries in the Upper Cook's EEZ. Crab fishermen were charged in federal court for illegal transport of crab, as reported by CoastAlaska's Angela Denning. And for KFSK Hannah Flor reports on a proposal to change how a popular run of hatchery king salmon near Petersburg is managed,
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Anna Canny looks at the effects of climate change on Gulf of Alaska harvesters for KTOO, Nat Herz of Northern Journal on efforts by the Alaska Senate to help smaller fish processors, Jack Darrell of KRBD reports that Trident's Ketchikan plant has changed hands, and Sitka's Seafood Producer's Cooperative will get an energy upgrade, with federal help, as reported by KCAW.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KUCB's Theo Greenly reports on the clamor over chum bycatch, and on Peter Pan's mic drop, plus both Senator Sullivan and Commissioner Vincent-Lang have markets on their minds, stories by Brian Venua of KMXT.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: North Peninsula dungeness season is about to open, as reported by Andy Lusk and Sofia Stuart-Rasi of KUCB, KFSK’s Shelby Herbert reports that Trident has finalized sale of its Petersburg plant,Silver Bay is stepping into Peter Pan’s shoes, according to Theo Greenly of KUCB, Jack …
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Davis Hovey reports that the only salmon buyer in Kodiak’s Alitak Bay is pulling out just before the summer season begins, Brian Venua offers a story on new funding for mapping harmful algal blooms on the Oscar Dyson, and then Davis Hovey is back with …
This week on the Alaska Fisheres Report with Terry Haines: Meredith Redick reports on fish tracking with eDNA for KCAW, The Yukon River Intertribal Fish Commission hits the Federal Subsistence Board with a Special Action Request, story by KUAC’s Dan Bross,and Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early talks to historian Bathsheba Demuth about her trip along …
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KCAW’s Katherine Rose takes us on a tour of the Japanese herring scene, Jack Darrell reports that Silver Bay Seafoods will be acquiring Trident’s Ketchikan plant, and a Shelby Herbert dispatch tells of Trident’s sale of its Petersburg properties to E.C. Phillips & Son. Sushi …