This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:KDLL's Riley Board reports on the federal disaster declaration forsetnetters on the east side of Upper Cook Inlet and on the final rulefor federal management of salmon fisheries in the Upper Cook's EEZ. Crab fishermen were charged in federal court for illegal transport of crab, as reported by CoastAlaska's Angela Denning. And for KFSK Hannah Flor reports on a proposal to change how a popular run of hatchery king salmon near Petersburg is managed,

Listen • 14:01