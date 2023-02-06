© 2024

Five out of the seven Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members, plus Mayor Scott Arndt, gather in assembly chambers for a regular meeting on Aug. 1, 2024.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
Kodiak Island Borough awards $270,000 to area nonprofits, doesn't fully fund requests
The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is awarding a total of $270,000, spread out between 23 organizations. But it only amounts to 77% of the total amount local nonprofits requested.
Maria Wood hands kids some ice cream out of a Suzuki modified with a freezer in the back to act as a sort of ice cream truck.
Voters cast their ballots at the Anchorage Division of Elections Office on Election Day, November 8, 2022. The polling place served as a an early voting location for districts 1 to 40. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)
Filing period begins for candidates seeking to run for local office in Kodiak
    Weekly Wrap: August 2, 2024
    Brian Venua
    This week we hear about a record low Chinook count in the Karluk River, Kodiak's ice cream truck is back in service, the Kodiak Island Borough approved funding for local nonprofits, and Kodiak College will receive nearly $4 million more than usual from the federal government.
  Alaska Fisheries Report 01 August 2024
    Terry Haines
    Terry Haines
    This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Shelby Herbert, of Public Radio KFSK, reports on Southeast Alaska salmon losing the endorsement of a Canadian conservation group, and fishermen are testing experimental gear that could allow east side Cook Inlet set net fishermen a chance to fish again, story by KDLL’s Meg Duff.

