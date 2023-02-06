The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is awarding a total of $270,000, spread out between 23 organizations. But it only amounts to 77% of the total amount local nonprofits requested.
This week we hear about a record low Chinook count in the Karluk River, Kodiak's ice cream truck is back in service, the Kodiak Island Borough approved funding for local nonprofits, and Kodiak College will receive nearly $4 million more than usual from the federal government.
On this week's Talk of the Rock, host Davis Hovey chats with former Kodiak resident Ken Renke about his book detailing his cross-country bicycle ride and his many travel experiences.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Shelby Herbert, of Public Radio KFSK, reports on Southeast Alaska salmon losing the endorsement of a Canadian conservation group, and fishermen are testing experimental gear that could allow east side Cook Inlet set net fishermen a chance to fish again, story by KDLL’s Meg Duff.
