Talk of the Rock: Pacific Seafood's operations in Kodiak 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear from two Pacific Seafood officials about their operations going into summer salmon season as well the latest update from the Kodiak plant as the old Trident processing plant is owned by Pacific Seafood.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.