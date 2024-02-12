Midday Report
Latest Episodes
-
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A group of young Alaskans is suing the state of Alaska in an attempt to block construction of the trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline. A Kotzebue police sergeant has resigned after making racist comments on social media. And Alaskans investing in renewable energy for their homes could tap into a “green bank”, eventually.
-
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly heard from citizens who want to change the way ballots are counted in local elections. The state’s powerful tides have enormous potential to generate power, but that energy is inaccessible. And across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta families are celebrating young hunter gatherers with Throwing Parties.
-
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A cyclist from Homer came out on top at the U.S Professional Road Race Championship last Sunday. Suzanne LaFrance has declared victory in Anchorage’s mayoral race. And Finance Co-Chair Senator Bert Stedman talks about the state operating budget.
-
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The mining company Graphite One may be able to tap into new funding to speed up their plans. An investigation says the loss of a charter vessel in Sitka Sound one year ago was sudden and catastrophic. And the interconnected electrical grids of Ketchikan, Petersburg, and Wrangell need work.
-
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola continues to be one of the Democrats most likely to vote against her party. A bill awaiting the governor's signature would ban harmful “forever chemicals”. And two brothers and a friend walked the 100 miles from Nome to Shishmaref.
-
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska legislature passed a bill this month to start a psychedelic medicine task force. The Alaska House and Senate passed a high-priority package of crime bills on Wednesday. And advocates for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People say a recently passed bill is a major milestone.
-
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Suzanne LaFrance is poised to unseat incumbent Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and become the city’s first elected female mayor. After 121 days in Juneau, state lawmakers have concluded their work. And National Parks are using social media to boost visitor numbers and amplify their conservation efforts.
-
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Budget negotiators in the Alaska Legislature have settled on the amount of this year’s Permanent Fund dividend and energy relief check. And Juneau executed two Black men for murder In 1948 and 1950. A legal historian says the trials were riddled with misconduct and errors, and should be remembered.
-
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Breakup has wrapped up on the Kuskokwim River, now the cleanup starts. Families around the state are waiting to find out whether they’ll get correspondence school allotments next school year. And injured commercial fishermen and boat owners in Alaska will now be able to access higher insurance reimbursements.
-
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The National Weather Service says the end of breakup is in sight for the Kuskokwim. The Red Dog Mine in Northwest Alaska is running out of ore. And key state lawmakers are throwing cold water on the idea of cutting state royalties on oil and natural gas to spur production in Cook Inlet.