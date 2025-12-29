© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 29, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 29, 2025 at 12:46 PM AKST
Naval Security Group Adak, 1960
NAVFAC
Naval Security Group Adak, 1960


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The federal military spending law signed passed last week includes special benefits those serving in Alaska, hundreds of millions in new construction in the state, and a push to reactivate the US Navy base at Adak. Skeptics continue to question the economics of the proposed gas pipeline. And the United States may soon have an Arctic ambassador again.

Terry Haines
