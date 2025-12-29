Midday Report: December 29, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The federal military spending law signed passed last week includes special benefits those serving in Alaska, hundreds of millions in new construction in the state, and a push to reactivate the US Navy base at Adak. Skeptics continue to question the economics of the proposed gas pipeline. And the United States may soon have an Arctic ambassador again.