Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: March 12, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
The Alaska State Capitol is seen on Monday, March 9, 2026.
(James Brooks photo/Alaska Beacon)
The Alaska State Capitol is seen on Monday, March 9, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska’s Supreme Court is again considering whether the proposed Alaska gasline project violates the Constitutional rights of a group of young Alaskans. Two of Southcentral Alaska’s biggest natural gas companies want to dramatically expand their storage capacity, and they’re eyeing city-owned land in Kenai as the place to do it. A high-profile budget bill that would unlock hundreds of millions in government construction projects across Alaska took a substantial step forward.

