© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: March 6, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published March 6, 2026 at 1:01 PM AKST
Jessie Holmes travels through the Grayling checkpoint during the 2023 Iditarod sled dog race.
Alaska Public Media
Musher Jessie Holmes travels through the Grayling checkpoint during the 2023 Iditarod sled dog race.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, the Alaska DOT is seeking comments on a proposed lease for parking lot management at the Kodiak airport, three fishermen in Southeast allegedly sunk their boats intentionally last year, public comments overwhelmingly oppose a proposed Cascade Point ferry terminal, the Alaska Supreme Court hears a case on inmates receiving psychiatric drugs involuntarily, and the 2026 Iditarod sled dog race begins this weekend.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes