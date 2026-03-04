© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: March 4, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published March 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM AKST
Serjoe Gutierrez supervises his orchestra students at Kodiak's 2025 solo and ensemble festival. He never had to host performances as a teacher until moving here.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, we hear about a deckhand of the Aleutian Lady falling overboard, a recap of the gubernatorial debate hosted by the Alaska Outdoor Council over the weekend, state lawmakers question Division of Elections' decision to share voter rolls with the federal government, a resolution in the Alaska Legislature hopes to waive $100,000 visa fee for Alaska teachers, and some insight into what to do with black seaweed in Southeast.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
