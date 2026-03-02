© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: March 02, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 2, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKST
Sigrid Eller ties on traditional snowshoes at practice on Feb. 26, 2026,in preparation for the Arctic Winter Games.
(Photo by Alix Soliman/KTOO).
Sigrid Eller ties on traditional snowshoes at practice on Feb. 26, 2026,in preparation for the Arctic Winter Games.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Pedestrian deaths have been on the rise around the nation, and Anchorage is no exception. The Arctic Winter Games begin Sunday in Whitehorse. And federal Immigration Customs Enforcement agents descended on a Soldotna home and arrested, detained and deported a mom and her children to Mexico.

