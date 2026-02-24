Midday Report: February 24, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A measure to repeal Alaska’s nonpartisan primaries and ranked choice general elections will be on the ballot this year, but exactly how it is worded remains a hot dispute. The Alaska House approved a fast-tracked spending bill totaling nearly half a billion dollars yesterday. And The Yukon Quest is over.