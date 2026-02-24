© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 24, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 24, 2026 at 1:09 PM AKST
Jason Mackey, left, and his son Patrick Mackey, right, recount their experiences on the trail. The younger Mackey took home this year’s Red Lantern.
(Patrick Gilchrist/KUAC)
Jason Mackey, left, and his son Patrick Mackey, right, recount their experiences on the trail. The younger Mackey took home this year’s Red Lantern.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A measure to repeal Alaska’s nonpartisan primaries and ranked choice general elections will be on the ballot this year, but exactly how it is worded remains a hot dispute. The Alaska House approved a fast-tracked spending bill totaling nearly half a billion dollars yesterday. And The Yukon Quest is over.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
Terry Haines
