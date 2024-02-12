-
The filing deadline to run for Kodiak’s seat in the Alaska House of Representatives is Saturday, June 1. So far, incumbent Republican Louise Stutes is the only candidate running for House District 5.
“Russians have essentially admitted they’re not just at war in Ukraine, they’re at war with the American fishing industry,” said U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) at a news conference on May 23.
The Bayside Fire Department responded to a reported blaze at 353 Benny Benson Drive Unit #3, near Spruce Cape Road, around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, May 26.
"...it seems like there is some water penetration into the concrete," the interim director of maintenance and operations at Kodiak Island Borough School District said.
Jazmine White Amodo technically graduated in December as one of two local seniors in the class of 2024. Since she finished school she has been helping to teach the other 11 students at the local school as a teacher’s aide.
The Coast Guard has a major presence on the island with over 500 enlisted personnel, and that doesn’t even include their families. Coast Guard members can transfer pretty much any time of year, but the biggest shifts in personnel happen between May and August.
Alaska Airlines plans to spend $60 million to upgrade terminals and expand cargo capacity at rural airports throughout the state. Kodiak’s Benny Benson airport is one of 13 slated for remodeling.
Alaska’s commercial vessel owners will no longer be required to pay for registration with two separate state agencies. A bill [House Bill 19] creating the exemption passed the State Legislature on May 15 and is waiting for the governor’s signature.
A draft version of the fiscal year 2025 budget for the Kodiak Island Borough includes an increase in funding for the local school district. It also includes a potential reduction of the mill rate, which is a calculation of local property taxes.
The City of Kodiak contributes $108,000 annually to Discover Kodiak for tourism, and has done so for the past decade. But money from local tourism is growing, and Discover Kodiak, which is the local visitor’s bureau, could be receiving significantly more money from the city.
Students staying on the island will no longer be able to directly enroll in a four-year degree. Students will instead have to enroll in an RN program and later an RN to BSN program to get a Bachelor’s of Science.
More than two dozen students from Kodiak College were recognized at the college’s commencement May 10. This graduating class features a mix of nurses, teachers, and marine service workers who could benefit the island’s workforce.