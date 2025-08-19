© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Road to Fossil and Surfer's Beach closed due to activity at Kodiak Island spaceport

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published August 19, 2025 at 8:42 AM AKDT
A small creek separates Surfer's Beach from the road.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
A small creek separates Surfer's Beach from the road.

The road to Fossil Beach through the spaceport was closed from 5 p.m. yesterday to 1 a.m. this morning due to what the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska calls “hazardous operations” going on at the spaceport at Narrow Cape. This closure is one of three so far that have been scheduled for this week.

In a notice sent via text message on Friday, Aug. 15, officials with the Kodiak Island spaceport said Monday's road closure is for “everyone’s safety” but did not offer any more details.

Alaska Aerospace’s CEO and President John Oberst confirmed with KMXT that a government customer is on site and that prevents him from sharing more information with the public.

He said it’s likely that more road closure notices will be made in the near future as there is increased activity going on at the spaceport this month.

Oberst told KMXT that the road to Fossil Beach is scheduled to be closed again on Thursday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and on Friday, Aug. 22, during the same hours as well.

Oberst said the road will be closed just after the boat ramp near Pasagshak State Recreation site before the road goes upwards into the switchbacks, which means that access to Surfer’s Beach will also be blocked off.

Last summer the spaceport closed the road for multiple days while a customer was doing various tests in preparation for a rocket launch.

Alaska Aerospace is required to issue a 30-day notice with the Federal Aviation Administration and impacted parties in the air and sea before a launch can happen. At this time the schedule for the next rocket launch from Kodiak Island’s spaceport has not been publicly announced.
News
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Related Content