Non-permanent housing related to Golden Dome likely coming to Kodiak Island spaceport

The state’s aerospace corporation is putting out feelers to contractors who could potentially build temporary worker housing for up to 500 people at the spaceport on Kodiak Island next year.

Alaska Aerospace Corporation CEO John Oberst confirmed that the request for information it published last week on Aug. 6 is related to the development of the Trump administration’s Golden Dome missile defense system. Oberst said, “Everything we do right now is related to the Golden Dome nexus.”

Oberst said the corporation does not have a contract with the federal government and hasn’t received many details about its potential project. He declined to comment further, in deference to the federal government.

The aerospace corporation’s request for information calls for “non-permanent” facilities at the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska set up in late 2026 to support military operations. Including separate housing for men and women, an exercise room, along with dining, shower and laundry facilities. This could support a range of 150 to 500 people with the corporation’s best planning figure being 250, plus or minus 100, according to the notice.

Oberst has previously said that Golden Dome will likely bring more money and development to Alaska’s rocket launch sites.

Stacy Studebaker Green and white mobile housing units were temporarily setup at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska leading up to Israel's missile defense tests in 2019.

The U.S. government and Israel Defense Ministry stood up similar temporary facilities at the spaceport on Kodiak Island several years ago to house roughly 200 workers coming in to conduct tests for Israel’s missile defense system. The tests were conducted in 2019 and after they were finished, all of the temporary housing was removed.

Last week’s notice is solely for information and planning purposes and is subject to change.

But it is expected to help develop a formal contract solicitation. Oberst expects the corporation will be able to issue a formal request for proposals by the end of this year.