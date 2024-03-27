Government & Politics

-
The Sizzler Burger and Peking Restaurant has been a staple in Kodiak for roughly 40 years. The local eatery also holds one of only four Restaurant or Eating Place Licenses (REPLs) within the city.
Josie Bahnke, the acting city manager, is pegged to be Kodiak’s next permanent city manager. That’s despite recent controversy on social media and subsequent pushback over Bahnke’s selection from some local fishermen.
During a special meeting on June 24, the Kodiak City Council unanimously approved the budget for fiscal year 2025. Projected revenue from all funds in the next fiscal year is approximately $49 million.
Kodiak’s mill rate, which is another term for property tax, across the entire Borough is currently 10.25 mills. The new rate will be 9.25 mills.
Individuals from all over the country have applied to be the city manager. The candidate list also includes Kodiak’s Director of Public Works, the harbormaster, as well as Acting City Manager Josie Bahnke.
Borough Assembly unsure how proposed changes to Little Davis Bacon Act would affect Kodiak’s construction workforceThe state law only applies to projects that exceed $25,000 in cost. But Alaska House Rep. Kevin McCabe of Big Lake said he wants to increase that threshold to $150,000 – partially to account for inflation over the last decade.
Kodiak City Council has appointed a temporary city manager to take over for outgoing manager, Mike Tvenge, starting on May 1. All five present Council members during last week’s city council meeting unanimously selected current Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke to fill that role for the next few months.
U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan is heading to Europe next month to convince trade officials there to ban Russian seafood. That was one policy goal the senator said he’s pushing in the coming month, during a visit to Kodiak’s annual commercial fishing trade show ComFish. Sullivan came to Kodiak to give his talk at ComFish in …
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Mary Peltola gave video presentations on the first day of Kodiak’s commercial fisheries trade show, ComFish. The seafood industry is facing historic challenges and the pair hope closing a loophole on Russian imports could help bolster Alaska’s presence in markets. The expo for ComFish was held in the Kodiak …
Over 100 Kodiak High School students walked out of classes today (April 4) as part of a statewide protest over Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoing SB 140, a bill that would have permanently increased education funding. Students walked from the front entrance of the high school, down Mill Bay Road, and between Main Elementary and …
Kodiak voters will decide if the next city manager will be able to live outside of the city, within 12 road miles. The proposed requirement change will be on the ballot for qualified voters at the upcoming election on Oct. 1. Currently, city code requires Kodiak’s city manager to reside within city limits. But during …
Potential legislative seafood industry task force gets support from Kodiak Island Borough Mayor, OBI Seafoods, and othersThe Alaska Legislature is planning to create a seafood industry task force that will give recommendations to help sustain the state’s seafood industry. A joint legislative resolution forming the task force, SCR 10, had its first hearing on March 7 in the Senate Finance Committee.