© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoes fishermen loan bill, his seventh vetoed bill of this year

KMXT | By James Brooks
Published July 24, 2025 at 8:33 AM AKDT
Boats docked in Kodiak’s St. Paul Harbor at sunset. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
BRIAN VENUA
/
KMXT
Boats docked in Kodiak’s St. Paul Harbor at sunset.

Editor's Note: This story was originally published by the Alaska Beacon and is republished here with permission.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has canceled a broadly supported bill proposed by a legislative task force and intended to help commercial fishers in Alaska.

The governor issued his veto of Senate Bill 156 on Wednesday July 16, marking his seventh veto of a policy bill this year.

Legislators will have an opportunity to call for an override vote on most of those vetoes when they meet Aug. 2 for a special legislative session.

SB 156, which was inspired by policies drafted by a joint House-Senate task force intended to evaluate the state’s commercial fishing industry, would transfer $3.69 million from a defunct state loan fund to the state-owned Alaska Commercial Fishing and Agriculture Bank, which provides loans to fishers.

In his veto message, the governor said that “in a year of limited revenues and competing needs, committing scarce public dollars to subsidize a private lender is not prudent. Until long-term fiscal policy is put into place, the state must preserve its limited resources.”

Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, was the lead sponsor of SB 156.

In posts on social media, Kiehl called the veto “a weird move” because the bill was based on work he did with the governor, it passed through the Capitol by a combined 59-1 vote, and he said the governor’s office declined meetings to discuss it after the Legislature passed the bill.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES.SUBSCRIBE Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com.
Alaska Statewide News
James Brooks
James Brooks is a longtime Alaska reporter, having previously worked at the Anchorage Daily News, Juneau Empire, Kodiak Mirror and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. A graduate of Virginia Tech, he is married and has a daughter, owns a house in Juneau and has a small sled dog named Barley.
See stories by James Brooks
Related Content