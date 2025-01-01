2026 Kodiak Moments Calendar

Kodiak Moments 2026 Sponsorship

KMXT, Kodiak’s public radio station, is giving local businesses the opportunity to sponsor our highly popular, photography calendar.

This calendar has been published by the station since 1999 and is used by over two-hundred public radio supporters each year. This high-quality calendar is given free to supporters and often purchased as gifts for family members.

Sponsoring “Kodiak Moments” calendar allows for your business to be seen on a tool that Kodiak residents use daily and support arts, news, and culture on the island.

Sponsorship includes:

- “The KMXT Kodiak Moments Calendar is supported by [BUSINESS NAME] – [PHONE NUMBER OR WEBSITE]”

- This text will be put in the blank space at the beginning/end of the month.

- Your business will be listed on the sponsorship/supporter page in the calendar.

Sponsorships for a month are $300 and months will be chosen on a first come, first served basis. There are only twelve spaces available, so please let us know very soon which month you are sponsoring.

Contact Kristina at kristina@kmxt.org or (907) 486-3181 for more information.