Arts & Culture

  • The Dillards have long volunteered for the museum. Jim has travelled to villages to assist in mask-making classes and Bonnie has also partnered with the museum for art classes. (Alutiiq Museum)
    News
    Alutiiq Museum names Jim and Bonnie Dillard as its volunteers of the year
    Brian Venua
    The Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak named its volunteer of the year on Feb. 14, celebrating two people in 2024 – Jim and Bonnie Dillard. Both the Dillards are long-time educators on the island. The couple live in Kodiak and were commended, in part, for hand-crafting new traditional drums for an elementary school music class. According …
  • News
    Chocolate Lovers Fling and Art Auction raises over $14,000 to boost tourism
    Brian Venua
    Chocolate confections and local art came together on Feb. 17 for Discover Kodiak’s annual fundraising event. As KMXT’s Brian Venua reports, the local visitor bureau’s auction was raising money to support tourism to the island. Attendees tasted several local chocolatey goods pictured here as they bid on photos and paintings from local artists. (Brian Venua/KMXT) …
  • The Alutiiq Museum is closed for renovations until May 2025. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Alutiiq Museum to create online database of repatriation efforts
    Brian Venua
    While efforts to repatriate Alaska Native remains have been ongoing, keeping track of those remains has been difficult. But now the Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak is building a database of repatriation efforts for the archipelago’s communities. Amanda Lancaster is the Alutiiq museum’s curator of collections. She says the $99,713 grant comes from the National Park …
  • The event was held in the armory, across from Main Elementary and was filled with celebrators. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Kodiak FilAm hosts Christmas party to close out the year
    Brian Venua
    Kodiak FilAm celebrated Christmas with loud music, and even a few rounds of musical chairs over the weekend. Kodiak’s population is just about half Filipino and hundreds of people came to celebrate the upcoming holiday. The event was held in the armory, across from Main Elementary and was filled with celebrators. (Brian Venua/KMXT) Mark-Anthony Vizcocho …
  • News
    Hundreds of kids wander Kodiak for Downtown Trick or Treat
    Brian Venua
    Kodiak had a few events to celebrate Halloween but the centerpiece event was the downtown trick or treating held by the Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds of costumed children wandered downtown in the rain and wind to fill their buckets and bags for the holiday. Some of the kids wore rain and winter coats for the …
  • Melissa Haffeman has been busy stocking shelves after relocating from their smaller store about a mile north from downtown. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Kodiak Marketplace to hold soft opening on Friday
    Brian Venua
    The Islander Bookshop is one of a handful of local businesses that announced it’s moving into the mall. It’s relocating from a small storefront about a mile north of downtown. “It just blows my mind that in 2023, an indie bookstore, not in the lower 48 but on this island, pretty far out there, can …
  • News
    Alutiiq Museum commissions new atkuk to display in galleries after construction
    Brian Venua
    An atkuk is a type of traditional Alutiiq clothing. “The snow falling parka is what these are sometimes known as and when someone is dancing, wearing it, you see the ermine tails just sort of sway and it really does look like snow falling,” said Amanda Landcaster, the curator of collections at the Alutiiq Museum. …
  • Kenzie Englishoe stands by an idle fish wheel once used by her community in Gwichyaa Zhee on Aug. 31, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
    Alaska Fisheries Report 5 October 2023
    This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Alaska Public media’s Kavitha George reports on Yukon youth without salmon, and CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning on selecting hatchery chinook salmon to preserve wild stocks. Kenzie Englishoe stands by an idle fish wheel once used by her community in Gwichyaa Zhee on Aug. 31, 2023. (Matt …
  • Kids got a chance to play at various booths supervised by nonprofits, like this young girl blowing bubbles bigger than she is, September 9, 2023. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Second Annual Downtown Block Party echoes around Kodiak
    Brian Venua
    The gathering was hosted by the Kodiak Community Foundation and the Kodiak Arts Council. It’s the group’s second Downtown Block Party. Laura Arboleda is the board chair of the foundation. She said participation just about tripled this year. “Last year we had about ten local nonprofits sign up and maybe six or seven showed up,” …
  • Karluk Spit and village of Karluk. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
    News
    Thousands of applicants respond to the village of Karluk’s ad for cost-free living
    Brian Venua
    Fishing, camping, kayaking, and a year of all expenses paid living; that’s off a poster from the Karluk Tribal Council that went viral last week. They’re looking to pay two families with four children each to move to the village in an effort to get state funding and re-establish a school. Within a week, between …
