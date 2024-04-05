Arts & Culture

-
Kodiak celebrated Pride Month with a week of events recognizing the LGBTQ+ community – including three drag shows. It’s the third year in a row Kodiak has hosted them as part of its Pride Month celebrations. Several of this year’s performers were flown in from Anchorage and the Lower 48.
-
When many folks think of Filipino culture, the country’s food, traditional clothing, or Spanish colonization come to mind. But when it comes to sports in the island nation, basketball is king.
-
The Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak named its volunteer of the year on Feb. 14, celebrating two people in 2024 – Jim and Bonnie Dillard. Both the Dillards are long-time educators on the island. The couple live in Kodiak and were commended, in part, for hand-crafting new traditional drums for an elementary school music class. According …
-
Chocolate confections and local art came together on Feb. 17 for Discover Kodiak’s annual fundraising event. As KMXT’s Brian Venua reports, the local visitor bureau’s auction was raising money to support tourism to the island. Attendees tasted several local chocolatey goods pictured here as they bid on photos and paintings from local artists. (Brian Venua/KMXT) …
-
While efforts to repatriate Alaska Native remains have been ongoing, keeping track of those remains has been difficult. But now the Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak is building a database of repatriation efforts for the archipelago’s communities. Amanda Lancaster is the Alutiiq museum’s curator of collections. She says the $99,713 grant comes from the National Park …
-
Kodiak FilAm celebrated Christmas with loud music, and even a few rounds of musical chairs over the weekend. Kodiak’s population is just about half Filipino and hundreds of people came to celebrate the upcoming holiday. The event was held in the armory, across from Main Elementary and was filled with celebrators. (Brian Venua/KMXT) Mark-Anthony Vizcocho …
-
Kodiak had a few events to celebrate Halloween but the centerpiece event was the downtown trick or treating held by the Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds of costumed children wandered downtown in the rain and wind to fill their buckets and bags for the holiday. Some of the kids wore rain and winter coats for the …
-
The Islander Bookshop is one of a handful of local businesses that announced it’s moving into the mall. It’s relocating from a small storefront about a mile north of downtown. “It just blows my mind that in 2023, an indie bookstore, not in the lower 48 but on this island, pretty far out there, can …
-
An atkuk is a type of traditional Alutiiq clothing. “The snow falling parka is what these are sometimes known as and when someone is dancing, wearing it, you see the ermine tails just sort of sway and it really does look like snow falling,” said Amanda Landcaster, the curator of collections at the Alutiiq Museum. …
-
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Alaska Public media’s Kavitha George reports on Yukon youth without salmon, and CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning on selecting hatchery chinook salmon to preserve wild stocks. Kenzie Englishoe stands by an idle fish wheel once used by her community in Gwichyaa Zhee on Aug. 31, 2023. (Matt …
-
The gathering was hosted by the Kodiak Community Foundation and the Kodiak Arts Council. It’s the group’s second Downtown Block Party. Laura Arboleda is the board chair of the foundation. She said participation just about tripled this year. “Last year we had about ten local nonprofits sign up and maybe six or seven showed up,” …
-
Fishing, camping, kayaking, and a year of all expenses paid living; that’s off a poster from the Karluk Tribal Council that went viral last week. They’re looking to pay two families with four children each to move to the village in an effort to get state funding and re-establish a school. Within a week, between …