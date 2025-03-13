© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alutiiq Museum adds jacket made from bear guts to its collections

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:10 PM AKDT
June Pardue poses with the new bear gut jacket. She was commissioned for her time to sew it together.
Courtesy of the Alutiiq Museum
June Pardue poses with the new bear gut jacket. She was commissioned for her time to sew it together.

The new piece is made from the intestines of a Kodiak brown bear harvested near Old Harbor and donated by the hunter. It will be part of a display on kayaks and traditional clothing when the museum reopens on May 22.

The Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak added a new jacket made from brown bear guts, or a kanaglluk, to its collections.

According to a press release on Tuesday, the hooded, waist-length jacket made by Sugpiaq Artist June Pardue is planned to be part of a large display on traditional kayaks and clothing when the museum reopens in May.

“For many years, we only had photos of an adult kanaglluk,” said the museum’s executive director, April Counceller, in the release. “Now we have June’s Jacket to share.”

The semi-transparent gut parka would be used to keep kayakers dry while out in Kodiak’s waters.

According to the museum, another Alutiiq artist, Rolf Christiansen, harvested the Kodiak brown bear near Old Harbor on the southeast side of the island, then donated the guts. Pardue, a professor of Native arts at the University of Alaska Anchorage, had volunteers at her home in Wasilla scrape the bear intestines clean before sewing it together.

The museum commissioned Pardue to make the jacket with a $7,400 grant from the Alaska Art Fund. Grants from the Alaska Office of History and Archaeology and the National Park Service fund the display.

The museum is set to reopen on May 22.
News
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
See stories by Brian Venua