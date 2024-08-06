Brian VenuaSenior Reporter
This week we hear about municipal issues at the Alaska Municipal League's Summer Legislative Session, a UAA Chancellor's Award of Excellence going to Nancy Castro, pink salmon issues across the Gulf of Alaska, and an update on the Bering Sea snow crab crash.
The award recognizes Castro's efforts to help students pay for tuition, connect with the community. A Kodiak College press release called Castro "a champion for educational access."
"Almost every school system in nearly every community is at the point where everybody has some basic needs that are being challenged," said Association of Alaska School Boards Executive Director Lon Garrison on education funding in the state.
The Alaska Municipal League comprises of borough, city, and village officials from across the state and hosted a session in the Kodiak Marketplace downtown.
This week we hear about U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski visited Kodiak to speak for the Alaska Municipal League, Kodiak Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak, a Coast Guard death sparked conversations about mental health on base, and we hear what it's like inside the Alutiiq Museum.
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski visited Kodiak for just a few hours to speak at the Alaska Municipal League's Summer Legislative Session to share updates about transportation and projects with fisheries.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was reported dead in late June. The investigation is ongoing, but his death sparked a new wave of conversations about mental health on the base.
The Alutiiq Museum has been closed for over a year and is about halfway through its expansion project. Museum staff share updates on how construction is going as they plan the grand reopening next year.
The ship began service in 1964 and has become an icon for the Alaska Marine Highway System. Kodiak held a block party for her diamond anniversary with officials sharing updates about her replacement.
On today's Midday report with Host Brian Venua: Mendenhall Valley has significant flooding for the second year in a row, Kodiak Economic Development Corporation has a new executive director, U.S. Coast Guard call off search and rescue for a boat near Homer, and there was an attempted murder in Kotzebue.