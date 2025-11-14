Weekly Wrap: Nov. 14, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In this week's recap with Host Brian Venua, Old Harbor has water again, Kodiak's Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner, the State of Alaska is looking into an agriculture cooperative and recently published its preliminary salmon numbers statewide, and the Alaska Groundfish Data Bank was raided by state troopers.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
The roughly 200 residents of Old Harbor, on the southeast end of Kodiak Island, have running water again, after going days without last week. City officials say the power to the well pumps, and subsequently the water pressure, was cut in half, but they aren't exactly sure why.