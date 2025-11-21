Weekly Wrap: Nov. 21, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week, with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the most recent shellfish toxin results in Kodiak, the interim chancellor of the University of Alaska visits the local college, Nick Mangini was appointed to the city council, the borough lands committee pushes more land to the borough assembly for sale and the North Star Elementary school building will be used at least in part for daycare.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
There’s a common rule of thumb that it’s safe to harvest and eat shellfish during months that have an “r” in their names: September through April. But on the Kodiak road system, researchers are finding that’s just not true.
The Kodiak City Council on Nov. 13 filled its final vacant seat, bringing the group back to a full six members. Nick Mangini, the runner-up in this year’s municipal election for two city council seats, will fill the vacancy until the 2026 municipal election.
The Kodiak Island Borough Lands Committee is teeing up more borough-owned land to sell to the public. During its most recent meeting on Oct. 13, the committee recommended releasing a parcel of land for sale between Beaver Lake Loop and Von Scheele Way. It’s the fourth parcel in that area the committee recently sent the Borough Assembly to approve as surplus for sale.