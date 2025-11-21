Sun'aq Tribe pitches using North Star Elementary as a daycare

The former North Star Elementary used to be a community hub for teachers, parents, and kids. Then, amid a major budget deficit and a shrinking student count, the district voted to close it after the school year ended in June, and give the building back to the Kodiak Island Borough.

Now, the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak has pitched to open it to kids once again, but as a daycare service. JJ Marsh, the Tribe’s CEO, pitched the idea at a Borough Assembly work session last week.

“We currently enroll 41 students, with 44% identifying as Alaska Native,” Marsh said. “Our waitlist includes 36 children ranging in age from infants through 5 years old.”

Childcare has been a major struggle in Kodiak, and Marsh said moving to North Star would mean giving the Tribe room to expand operations and alleviate the issue.

“Our goal is to continue providing a safe, nurturing and culturally grounded learning environment, and to responsibly grow to meet the needs of our community,” Marsh told the Assembly.

She said that additional classrooms, especially ones that meet accessibility and safety standards, make it an ideal space for them.

The proposed lease would mean the Tribe would pay the borough about $150,000 a year. But, maintaining the building costs the municipality about $170,000 for bills like for utilities and insurance. It also needs major renovation, including a new roof.

Assemblyman Dave Johnson said even if the borough loses money, it might be worth considering if the cost is worth it.

“I do appreciate the idea that we should look to break even or make a little on what we do,” the assemblyman said. “Again, my counterpoint to that is we don’t look to break even with all the other in-kind donations we make and so I think that’s important to keep in mind.”

Other assembly members also added that supporting more childcare alleviates pressure on a strained system.

Other entities, including Kodiak Economic Development Corporation and the Kodiak Community Health Center have also pitched moving operations to the building. The gym has also been used for some youth sport activities.

It’s unknown how or if the borough will have multiple leases for the facility.