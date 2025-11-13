Future Proof: KMXT Fall Fund Drive

What's in a theme?

Last fall and this spring, we focused on CONNECTIONS and bringing our community closer together. One thing that definitely brought our community together was when our budget was cut by the federal government's rescission bill in July.

KODIAK SHOWED UP during our one-day fund drive and we were able to raise over $162k to make up for the similar amount that was rescinded. We even went viral on Facebook and were interviewed by the NY Times. We truly caught lightning in a bottle.

Now it's time to stock up for hard times ahead and become sustainable. KMXT appreciates every donation, but in order to survive for another 49 years we are focusing on recurring monthly donations. Currently, we have about 100 recurring monthly donors and we're trying to DOUBLE that number. Can we do it? We've done crazier things before!

I challenge you to become one of those monthly sustainers.

Just $30, $20, or even $10 a month helps us publish important stories, repair microphones, and share excellent music.

https://kmxtkodiak.networkforgood.com/projects/16950-kmxt-membership-support-public-radio