© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LIVE UPDATES

Future Proof: KMXT Fall Fund Drive

Published November 12, 2025 at 5:07 PM AKST

Future-Poof: Behind the Theme

Link Copied

By Kristina Van Hoogmoed

Posted November 12, 2025 at 5:30 PM AKST

What's in a theme?
Last fall and this spring, we focused on CONNECTIONS and bringing our community closer together. One thing that definitely brought our community together was when our budget was cut by the federal government's rescission bill in July.

KODIAK SHOWED UP during our one-day fund drive and we were able to raise over $162k to make up for the similar amount that was rescinded. We even went viral on Facebook and were interviewed by the NY Times. We truly caught lightning in a bottle.

Now it's time to stock up for hard times ahead and become sustainable. KMXT appreciates every donation, but in order to survive for another 49 years we are focusing on recurring monthly donations. Currently, we have about 100 recurring monthly donors and we're trying to DOUBLE that number. Can we do it? We've done crazier things before!

I challenge you to become one of those monthly sustainers.
Just $30, $20, or even $10 a month helps us publish important stories, repair microphones, and share excellent music.

https://kmxtkodiak.networkforgood.com/projects/16950-kmxt-membership-support-public-radio