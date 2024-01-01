Kristina Van Hoogmoed

Search Query
Show Search
Home
News
Schedule
KMXT & HD1
KODK 90.7 Schedule
HD2 Schedule
HD3 Schedule
KMXT & HD1
KODK 90.7 Schedule
HD2 Schedule
HD3 Schedule
Local Programs
The Lowdown
Alaska Fisheries Report
Talk of the Rock
The Long Haul
Galley Tables
Midday Report
Island Byways
The Lowdown
Alaska Fisheries Report
Talk of the Rock
The Long Haul
Galley Tables
Midday Report
Island Byways
Community Calendar
Support KMXT
Ways to Support KMXT
Contribute Now
KPBC Endowment Fund
Business Support/Underwriting
Current Underwriters
Pick.Click.Give.
Ways to Support KMXT
Contribute Now
KPBC Endowment Fund
Business Support/Underwriting
Current Underwriters
Pick.Click.Give.
About
Mission
KMXT Staff
FCC Applications
Financial Information & CPB Local Content Report
EEO Public File
Diversity Statement
Employment Opportunities
Volunteers
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Mission
KMXT Staff
FCC Applications
Financial Information & CPB Local Content Report
EEO Public File
Diversity Statement
Employment Opportunities
Volunteers
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
Contact
© 2024
620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181
Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KMXT
All Streams
Home
News
Schedule
KMXT & HD1
KODK 90.7 Schedule
HD2 Schedule
HD3 Schedule
KMXT & HD1
KODK 90.7 Schedule
HD2 Schedule
HD3 Schedule
Local Programs
The Lowdown
Alaska Fisheries Report
Talk of the Rock
The Long Haul
Galley Tables
Midday Report
Island Byways
The Lowdown
Alaska Fisheries Report
Talk of the Rock
The Long Haul
Galley Tables
Midday Report
Island Byways
Community Calendar
Support KMXT
Ways to Support KMXT
Contribute Now
KPBC Endowment Fund
Business Support/Underwriting
Current Underwriters
Pick.Click.Give.
Ways to Support KMXT
Contribute Now
KPBC Endowment Fund
Business Support/Underwriting
Current Underwriters
Pick.Click.Give.
About
Mission
KMXT Staff
FCC Applications
Financial Information & CPB Local Content Report
EEO Public File
Diversity Statement
Employment Opportunities
Volunteers
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Mission
KMXT Staff
FCC Applications
Financial Information & CPB Local Content Report
EEO Public File
Diversity Statement
Employment Opportunities
Volunteers
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Kristina Van Hoogmoed
Development Director