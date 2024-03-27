© 2024

Health & Science

  • Talk of the Rock: Choose Respect March
    Jared Griffin
    On this week’s Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin speaks with Ellamy Tiller, Outreach Coordinator for KWRCC, and Danielle Butts, Family Services Coordinator for KANA, about the Choose Respect March. The Choose Respect March will take place Wednesday, March 27. Meet at the Auditorium parking lot at noon, and march with the community to …
  • Kodiak has a strong military presence, with a Coast Guard Base, an Alaska Army National Guard readiness center, and a former U.S. Navy base. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Operation Arctic Care to return to Kodiak’s villages
    Brian Venua
    Arctic Care, a U.S. military operation that brings medical experts to underserved communities in Alaska, is making its way back to Kodiak this year. The military group is once again partnering with the Kodiak Area Native Association to bring no-cost healthcare to the archipelago’s communities. Kodiak has a strong military presence, with a Coast Guard …
  • Talk of the Rock: Arctic Care and KANA
    Jared Griffin
    On this week’s Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin discusses this year’s Arctic Care program with: Captain David Falcon, Arctic Care Mission Officer in Charge (OIC) Dave Abildgaard, Chief of Current Operations Division, Air National Guard Readiness Center at Joint Base Andrews Nichole Miles, VP of Public Affairs, Kodiak Area Native Association (KANA) Listen …
  • Dr. Emily Iacobucci is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and is even certified in veterinary acupuncture. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Kodiak’s only resident veterinarian will leave, but a new vet arrives in June
    Brian Venua
    The only resident veterinarian in Kodiak has her last day at the local clinic Mar. 1. Pet parents need not worry though, as KMXT’s Brian Venua reports, the clinic will still be business as usual, as rotating vets will fill the gap until the next resident doctor arrives in June. Dr. Emily Iacobucci is a …
  • Providence hospital building. Courtesy of Providence. (Photo courtesy Providence)
    News
    Kodiak Island Borough putting more money towards hospital repairs amidst one assembly member's concerns
    The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is moving forward with repairs at the island’s hospital. Assembly members approved more funds for updates to the Kodiak Island Medical Center at a meeting last week on Feb. 15.
  • Downtown Kodiak, Oct. 11, 2023. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Kodiak delegation pushes bills to support fisheries and establish a state pension
    Brian Venua
    The Alaska Legislative Session started Jan. 16 and Kodiak’s delegation has already introduced a slew of bills on the floor. According to the Alaska Beacon, Representative Louise Stutes has three bills in the house as well as one house concurrent resolution so far. HB 18 would have the state help create nonprofit regional fishing cooperatives …
  • Public Works staff worked Christmas until the issue was resolved early morning on the 26th. (Courtesy of Matt Van Daele)
    News
    City rescinds boil water notice issued on Christmas
    Brian Venua
    The boil water notice for residents in Antone Way, Otmeloi Way, Parkside Drive, and Cliffside Road originally issued Dec. 25 ended Dec. 27, according to the City of Kodiak’s public works department. While the affected area falls inside the borough, the city’s public works department manages the water mains from Monashka Bay areas down to …
  • The Kodiak Animal Shelter has several kennels for animals. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Kodiak dog tests positive for canine distemper
    Brian Venua
    A dog at the Kodiak Animal Shelter tested positive for canine distemper, a potentially fatal virus for dogs. Jean Thurman, the shelter’s manager, said in a call that to the best of their knowledge, this is the first time a dog in Kodiak has tested positive for distemper. The Kodiak Animal Shelter has several kennels …
  • The Kodiak Community Health Clinic entrance is right near the parking lot (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Kodiak Community Health Clinic celebrates 20 years serving the island
    Brian Venua
    The Kodiak Community Health Clinic is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. The clinic is right near the front of the Providence Hospital’s main building and was developed to help people who don’t have insurance or are low income. Some folks have sent the clinic flowers for the clinic’s two decades serving Kodiak. (Brian Venua/KMXT) …
  • Downtown Kodiak, Oct. 11, 2023. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    KANA to receive over a million dollars for solid waste systems in villages
    Brian Venua
    Over $22 million in federal funding is coming to Alaska for waste and recycling infrastructure. That’s according to a joint press release today (Fri, Nov. 17) from Alaska senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan. The money is split between 17 municipal and tribal entities. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough will receive over $3.5 million – the biggest …
