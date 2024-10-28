Davis HoveyNews Director
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Hovey went to Syracuse University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Broadcast Digital Journalism. He is currently the news director at KMXT.
-
Today is Veteran’s Day when the country recognizes and honors its military service members across the nation. Here on Kodiak Island, we have many active and retired military men and women who served, including Coast Guard, Navy, Alaska Territorial Guard, and other military service members.
-
Two Kodiak Island Borough neighborhoods won't have snow removal service until at least Nov. 21. That's after the contractor that was responsible for the Bay View and Monashka Bay Road service areas opted out.
-
For the first time in decades, there will be a commercial herring fishery in Prince William Sound. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced on Oct. 25 that a small food and bait fishery will open this month – that is, if fishermen can find a buyer.
-
Ferry passengers will have to wait even longer to sail on the MV Tustumena replacement vessel [TRV]. The more than $300 million project is not expected to be completed until at least the end of 2028 – a year later than originally anticipated.
-
This week we hear about intense winds whipping across Kodiak, the city reappoints its former acting city manager to temporarily lead again, a recap of the Chamber of Commerce's annual fall dinner, the Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak was awarded a research grant for migratory birds, and the Kodiak Lab is conducting oyster research.
-
It’s been more than a month since the Central Gulf of Alaska Pollock trawl fishery was abruptly shut down on Sept. 25, following an unusually large amount of Chinook salmon bycatch. As the dust settles, the economic ripple effects of that closure are being felt across Kodiak.
-
Josie Bahnke is once again the acting city manager of Kodiak. That’s following the City Council’s decision to reappoint her to that role last week on Oct. 24.
-
Kodiak Island saw wind speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour on Oct. 29 as a strong storm in the Gulf of Alaska swept across communities from the Aleutians to Anchorage.
-
Sizzler Burger & Peking Restaurant, a longtime eatery in downtown Kodiak, has lost its support from the City of Kodiak to renew its restaurant license. That’s after the city council sent a letter to the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board last week urging the board to reject Peking’s license renewal.
-
According to a press release from the Virginia Spaceport Authority, one of the signatories, the agreement calls for representatives of the spaceports to begin meeting to create international spaceport recommendations.