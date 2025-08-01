Weekly Wrap: August 1, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about a youth fire camp hosted by Bayside Fire Department in Kodiak, a new fire chief for the City of Kodiak Fire Department, the City Council doled out $255,000 for local nonprofits, Rep. Nick Begich III wants to modernize the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the U.S.'s missile defense system called Golden Dome could benefit Alaska's two rocket launch sites on Kodiak Island and Fairbanks.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Dozens of kids filled the Bayside Fire Department in Kodiak for a weeklong day camp to learn about firefighting and fire safety. Fighting live – but controlled – fires was a lot of fun for the kids, but also a way to develop homegrown firefighters for the future.
Roughly six months after Frank Dorner left the job, the Kodiak City Fire Department has hired a new fire chief. Rich Gonzalez, the current emergency manager for Kodiak Island, has officially taken over the top role at the fire department.
On Thursday, July 24, the city council awarded $255,400 to 22 local nonprofits. That’s out of a total of 25 organizations that requested $358,498 in funding this fiscal year. Here's which organizations were awarded funds and how some of them plan to use the money:
Alaska Republican Congressman Nick Begich III proposed a U.S. House subcommittee rollback parts of the landmark legislation to “modernize” it. Conservation groups warn that it’s a gutting that endangers already struggling whale populations around the state.