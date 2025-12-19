Weekly Wrap: Dec. 19, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
A 37-year-old Kodiak man, who has been held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Washington state for months, had a toe amputated after advocates say he was denied adequate medical care while in ICE custody.
Earlier this summer more than a dozen Kodiak brown bears were causing problems at the Kodiak Island Borough’s landfill. Most of those bears have now been cleared out of the landfill as winter has set in and many are starting to hibernate.
The Shelikof Lodge which featured the Island Room, was established less than two years after the devastating 1964 earthquake and tsunami. When the Kodiak hotel first opened its doors, Ardingers was a House of Music, Sid and Martin Urie had just opened a new bar called Solly’s, and it was the heyday of the King Crab fishery in Kodiak.