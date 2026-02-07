© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Feb. 6, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published February 7, 2026 at 9:25 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the IPHC passing a decision on daily halibut bag limits to the NPFMC, Alaska Public Media reports on a bill in the Alaska Legislature to update requirements for resident hunting and fishing licenses, Alaska Public Media also has details on a new way to bring groceries to rural Alaska, and the KIBSD Board of Education puts off a decision on its FY'2027 budget until next week.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes
Related Content