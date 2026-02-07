Weekly Wrap: Feb. 6, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the IPHC passing a decision on daily halibut bag limits to the NPFMC, Alaska Public Media reports on a bill in the Alaska Legislature to update requirements for resident hunting and fishing licenses, Alaska Public Media also has details on a new way to bring groceries to rural Alaska, and the KIBSD Board of Education puts off a decision on its FY'2027 budget until next week.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Daily halibut catch limits for unguided recreational fishermen in Alaska will remain the same this year as last year. That’s after the International Pacific Halibut Commission took no action on a proposal that would have reduced daily catch limits for those fishermen.