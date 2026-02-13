Weekly Wrap: Feb. 13, 2026

UPDATE: There will now be more time to speak out on the future of the Federal Subsistence Board, which has authority over fishing and hunting on federal public lands. The U.S. Interior Department has extended the deadline for public comment until March 30th. Hundreds of Alaskans are weighing in on a U.S. Department of Interior review of federal subsistence management. A Safari Club International petition is at the center of the debate. It calls for changes that rural subsistence users fear will threaten their legal right to hunt and fish and provide for their families.