Weekly Wrap: Feb. 13, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, the KIBSD School Board decides to make cuts rather than close a school to balance the FY'2027 budget, KNBA reports on the Interior Department extending the public comment deadline on the Federal Subsistence Board, Pacific cod quota is updated mid-season for Kodiak area fishermen, the state is moving forward with a Rezanof Drive improvement project, and the City of Kodiak's new fire station is open for business.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Pacific cod fishermen in the Kodiak area and South Alaska Peninsula can now catch nearly 8 million pounds of fish during the current state-managed fishery. That’s after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced an updated quota last week on Feb. 5 in the middle of the 2026 season.
The Kodiak Island Borough School District will not close a school to balance next school year’s budget. Instead, the district’s Board of Education has decided to make $2.7 million worth of cuts to staff and school programs and services.
UPDATE: There will now be more time to speak out on the future of the Federal Subsistence Board, which has authority over fishing and hunting on federal public lands. The U.S. Interior Department has extended the deadline for public comment until March 30th. Hundreds of Alaskans are weighing in on a U.S. Department of Interior review of federal subsistence management. A Safari Club International petition is at the center of the debate. It calls for changes that rural subsistence users fear will threaten their legal right to hunt and fish and provide for their families.