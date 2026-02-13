© 2026

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Feb. 13, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:29 PM AKST
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, the KIBSD School Board decides to make cuts rather than close a school to balance the FY'2027 budget, KNBA reports on the Interior Department extending the public comment deadline on the Federal Subsistence Board, Pacific cod quota is updated mid-season for Kodiak area fishermen, the state is moving forward with a Rezanof Drive improvement project, and the City of Kodiak's new fire station is open for business.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes
