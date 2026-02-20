© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Feb. 20, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published February 20, 2026 at 6:29 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about high winds on Kodiak Island that caused several power outages and a roof to blow off a house, Alaska entities including Alaska Aerospace are tapped to receive Missile Defense Agency contracts, the sixth Coast Guard fast response cutter in Alaska is commissioned in Kodiak, Coast Alaska reports the summer ferry schedule is out for bookings, KUAC reports on a bill in the Legislature to continue allowing SNAP beneficiaries to use their benefits at farmers markets, and the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op is closing for two weeks before moving into the marketplace downtown.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes
Related Content