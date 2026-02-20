Weekly Wrap: Feb. 20, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about high winds on Kodiak Island that caused several power outages and a roof to blow off a house, Alaska entities including Alaska Aerospace are tapped to receive Missile Defense Agency contracts, the sixth Coast Guard fast response cutter in Alaska is commissioned in Kodiak, Coast Alaska reports the summer ferry schedule is out for bookings, KUAC reports on a bill in the Legislature to continue allowing SNAP beneficiaries to use their benefits at farmers markets, and the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op is closing for two weeks before moving into the marketplace downtown.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
The Kodiak Harvest Food Cooperative is temporarily closing its doors after Feb. 21. Two weeks later, when it reopens in a different spot downtown, it will look more like a “full service” grocery store with plans to sell more Alaska seafood, more local produce and open a deli.
The federal Missile Defense Agency recently released the names of 2,440 government contractors it will tap for work likely connected to President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome project. Here's which ones have Alaska ties: