Weekly Wrap: March 6, 2026

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about a deckhand of the Aleutian Lady who died at sea, Alaska Public Media reports that state lawmakers are considering a boost to the base student allocation funding, the Alaska Beacon reports on a potential waiver for the $100,000 visas for teachers, the Department of Transportation is accepting comments on a proposed lease for parking lot management at the Kodiak airport, KNBA gives a recap of the Alaska Outdoor Council's gubernatorial debate, and Kodiak's new kelp nursery finished its first season growing kelp in a shipping container.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
The state of Alaska is proposing to lease the public parking lot at the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport to a private entity, the Kodiak Airport Park & Store, LLC which will operate and maintain the parking lot.