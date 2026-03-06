© 2026

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: March 6, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:20 PM AKST
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about a deckhand of the Aleutian Lady who died at sea, Alaska Public Media reports that state lawmakers are considering a boost to the base student allocation funding, the Alaska Beacon reports on a potential waiver for the $100,000 visas for teachers, the Department of Transportation is accepting comments on a proposed lease for parking lot management at the Kodiak airport, KNBA gives a recap of the Alaska Outdoor Council's gubernatorial debate, and Kodiak's new kelp nursery finished its first season growing kelp in a shipping container.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
