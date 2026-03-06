Monday is deadline to comment on Kodiak airport parking lot lease

The state of Alaska is proposing handing over management of the public parking lot at the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport to a private entity.

The Kodiak Airport Park & Store, LLC has applied to rent and manage the public parking lot at the airport for ten years. The LLC is registered to Daniel Rohrer and was created in November, 2025 according to state records. According to a notice from the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the proposed lease would allow the private company to actively manage the long-term parking lot at the Kodiak airport. It will also include parking fees for anyone who parks in the lot.

Although no further details were available in the state’s online notice, the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce said in an email that the proposed lease to Kodiak Airport Park & Store would allow the business to, “eliminate or relocate existing rental car parking with 30 days' notice.”

Since February of last year the department of transportation has been enforcing a 14-day limit for all vehicles parked in the long-term lot at the Kodiak airport. The policy involves local staff issuing notices or tags on vehicles that are approaching the limit and then relocating those vehicles to a nearby impound lot if they stay parked for more than 14 days. Once a vehicle has been impounded the owner has 90 days to retrieve the vehicle before it is considered abandoned and will be disposed of according to state law.

The state is accepting written comments and or competing applications until 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. Comments must be sent via mail to the Alaska Department of Transportation’s aviation leasing office in Anchorage. More details can be found online at the state of Alaska’s online public notice website.

The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce is also encouraging residents to email their letters to the Chamber at chamber@kodiakchamber.org or drop it off at the local office by 1:00 PM today, March 6, and the Chamber will overnight all letters together to ensure they arrive before the deadline.