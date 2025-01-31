© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Long-term parking lot limits will be enforced, at least temporarily, at Kodiak State Airport

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published January 31, 2025 at 5:00 PM AKST
Kodiak’s Benny Benson Airport on Dec. 27, 2022 after days of storms and canceled flights. (Kirsten Dobroth/KMXT)
Kirsten Dobroth
/
KMXT
Kodiak’s Benny Benson Airport includes a short term parking lot directly outside the terminal building and a long-term parking area across the road

A new, temporary parking policy takes effect at Kodiak’s Benny Benson State Airport tomorrow. Starting Saturday, Feb. 1 there will be a 14-day limit for long-term parking.

Earlier this month, the state Department of Transportation announced that it would start enforcing a two-week maximum, beginning on Feb. 1, for all public vehicles parked in the airport’s long-term parking areas, which DOT said will be marked with signs. This does not apply to vehicles parked in the short term parking lot which are under a two-hour limit.

The state said the policy will remain in effect until it can contract with a parking lot manager. DOT’s Deputy Regional Director for the Southcoast region, Vicky Roberts, said via email on Jan. 30 that a request for proposals for a parking lot manager had not been released yet. The changes are designed to, “ensure more efficient use of parking resources, enhance compliance, and improve the overall experience for all airport users," she said.

Under the policy, vehicles that are approaching the 14-day maximum will get tagged with a warning at least 48 hours before getting towed to an impound lot. DOT said vehicles in the impound lot will be considered “permanently abandoned,” and the owner will have 90 days to retrieve it before it’s disposed of.

State law sets fees for removing a vehicle from the impound lot at a minimum of $150, with rates of $35 per day beyond that.

Kodiak’s airport manager will try to identify and contact vehicle owners during that process. For more information, contact the airport manager’s office by calling (907) 487-4952.
News
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Related Content
Load More