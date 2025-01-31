Long-term parking lot limits will be enforced, at least temporarily, at Kodiak State Airport

A new, temporary parking policy takes effect at Kodiak’s Benny Benson State Airport tomorrow. Starting Saturday, Feb. 1 there will be a 14-day limit for long-term parking.

Earlier this month, the state Department of Transportation announced that it would start enforcing a two-week maximum, beginning on Feb. 1, for all public vehicles parked in the airport’s long-term parking areas, which DOT said will be marked with signs. This does not apply to vehicles parked in the short term parking lot which are under a two-hour limit.

The state said the policy will remain in effect until it can contract with a parking lot manager. DOT’s Deputy Regional Director for the Southcoast region, Vicky Roberts, said via email on Jan. 30 that a request for proposals for a parking lot manager had not been released yet. The changes are designed to, “ensure more efficient use of parking resources, enhance compliance, and improve the overall experience for all airport users," she said.

Under the policy, vehicles that are approaching the 14-day maximum will get tagged with a warning at least 48 hours before getting towed to an impound lot. DOT said vehicles in the impound lot will be considered “permanently abandoned,” and the owner will have 90 days to retrieve it before it’s disposed of.

State law sets fees for removing a vehicle from the impound lot at a minimum of $150, with rates of $35 per day beyond that.

Kodiak’s airport manager will try to identify and contact vehicle owners during that process. For more information, contact the airport manager’s office by calling (907) 487-4952.