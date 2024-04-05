Communities

-
The truck is being driven by Maria Wood, the youngest in her family at 16 years old. It's her first year driving it and running the business.
Kodiak Island Housing Authority estimates roughly 75 more homes are needed just for families who have household incomes above $100,000. The local housing shortage, and its solution, are multi-faceted.
On June 13 the Kodiak City Council committed to sell city-owned lots where at least ten homes could be built, in order to support RurAL CAP’s mutual self-help housing program.
Old Harbor is a village on the southeastern end of Kodiak Island. KMXT Photojournalist Brian Venua visited for a day to learn about the community.
The chair of Friends of Kodiak State Parks said the bookings this summer have been almost nonstop at the Pasersaq or Pasagshak cabin. Now the nonprofit is raising money to build a second cabin.
Currently Island Trails Network is in the process of applying for a federal grant to help pay for the trail. But the nonprofit needs matching funds from the Kodiak City Council in order to do so.
The City of Kodiak contributes $108,000 annually to Discover Kodiak for tourism, and has done so for the past decade. But money from local tourism is growing, and Discover Kodiak, which is the local visitor’s bureau, could be receiving significantly more money from the city.
Self-help housing could be one part of the answer to Kodiak’s housing crisis if municipalities divest land“So as we look to increase that investment in our region, time and time again we hit one roadblock, and that’s that there is not enough housing,” Koniag's president Shauna Hegna explained. “There is not enough housing in Kodiak city, and some of our villages also have a lack of housing.”
Old Harbor hydroelectric powerhouse gets millions in funding to help finalize project that will benefit all residentsThe village of Old Harbor, on the southeast side of Kodiak Island, is one step closer to building a hydroelectric facility that would power the entire community of roughly 200 people. The rural energy project is getting a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to help fund construction. Last month on Feb. …
Ouzinkie’s head teacher gave the school’s annual presentation for the Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education at its meeting on March 11. The district struggled to keep teachers in Ouzinkie last year, but now has a new pair to lead the elementary and secondary students and is fully staffed this year. The head …
Arctic Care, a U.S. military operation that brings medical experts to underserved communities in Alaska, is making its way back to Kodiak this year. The military group is once again partnering with the Kodiak Area Native Association to bring no-cost healthcare to the archipelago’s communities. Kodiak has a strong military presence, with a Coast Guard …
On this week’s Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin discusses this year’s Arctic Care program with: Captain David Falcon, Arctic Care Mission Officer in Charge (OIC) Dave Abildgaard, Chief of Current Operations Division, Air National Guard Readiness Center at Joint Base Andrews Nichole Miles, VP of Public Affairs, Kodiak Area Native Association (KANA) Listen …