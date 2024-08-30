Road work projects continue in Kodiak as summer construction season winds down

As the summer construction season is coming to a close, a handful of road work projects are underway within the City of Kodiak.

Sept. 3 marks the beginning of the Mill Bay Road rebuild project, from Hemlock Street to Bartel Avenue, which will be completed in coordination with Brechan Construction and the City of Kodiak Public Works Department. This will include raising and lowering utilities, removing a portion of the asphalt on the road and then paving it back.

Brechan was tapped for a large portion of the road work happening this summer in Kodiak.

The local construction company was also awarded a contract on Aug. 22 to repair an area of Shelikof Street that was threatened by a landslide two years ago. In May of 2022, following heavy rain, part of the slope in the middle of Rezanof Drive and Shelikof Street, in between the Matson crane and Petro Marine, completely gave out.

At the council meeting on Aug. 22, when only four council members were present, city staff Daniel Mendez explained the scope of the work, which will take place between Rezanof Drive and Shelikof Street near the Matson crane.

“This repair project will remove the unstable slide spoils, install a concrete block buttress, add structural rock fill, drainage features and vegetation; which will stabilize the slope and surrounding areas," Mendez said as he read from the city document.

Out of the four local contractors who submitted bids to do the repair work, Brechan’s was the lowest coming in at $139,900. According to city documents, a third party engineer estimated the work could cost up to $300,000.

The construction company has already done work on another section of Shelikof Street this summer, back in June, which included repaving and resurfacing the intersection near Kodiak’s cannery row, around the intersection of the road and Jack Hinkel Way. And right now the company is paving segments of Jack Hinkel Way and East Marine Way close to the same area where the landslide repair work will be done. The pavement preservation work in that area is expected to continue through Saturday evening, Aug. 31.

Staff with Brechan told KMXT that the landslide repair on the Shelikof Street project likely won’t start until later this fall and they are hoping to have it completed by the end of this year.