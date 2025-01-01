Kodiak Moments- Submit a Photo

You are invited to submit your photo for the 2026 Kodiak Moments Calendar contest.

For over 20 years, KMXT has featured hundreds of photos by local photographers and guests and now is your opportunity to join the legacy.

Email your photos to kmxtdevelopment@gmail.com by June 20th to participate! Please see the submission rules below:

1. There is a limit of 5 photos per person, so pick your top 5 Kodiak shots and send them our way

2. The last day to submit your photos is June 20th

3. Please include your name, phone number, and a title for your photos in your email

4. Photos must be landscape and without watermarks

5. File images are recommended to be above the 1mb range

6. This is a Kodiak calendar, so please only submit photos taken in the Kodiak Archipelago

7. Have fun!