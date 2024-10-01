Tustumena cancels all sailings through Sunday

The Tustumena has canceled all of its sailings through Oct. 6. It’s the latest snafu during the ferry’s diamond sailing season .

The ship had to be brought to a shipyard in Seward for repairs, according to a social media post from Kodiak ferry terminal staff on Friday. The post also warned of additional cancellations. It is unknown how much the repairs will cost.

The ferry has faced several major maintenance issues like this in recent years though, including this spring , when regularly scheduled repairs lasted several weeks longer than expected. Affectionately known as the Trusty Tusty, the boat was supposed to begin its winter ferry schedule Oct. 1.

The 60-year-old ship was celebrated in August for its long service to Kodiak Archipelago and Aleutian Chain communities, however the vessel is showing its age. Representatives for the Alaska Marine Highway System have said it is first on the list for a replacement.

The Tustumena Replacement Vessel, or TRV, is expected to cost the state over $315 million. Most of the money has already been obtained though. The state’s Department of Transportation had set aside about $180 million before the project received over $106.4 million more from the federal government last month.

The commissioner of Alaska’s Department of Transportation, Ryan Anderson, said some contracts are already out, like for the TRV’s elevator. He expects the new boat will be sailing as soon as 2027.