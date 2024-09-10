Kodiak History Museum celebrates its 70th anniversary

The Kodiak History Museum is in the Russian Magazin, the oldest standing building in Alaska. It’s usually a quiet place to explore the exhibits, but at the local historical society’s celebration… it’s around max capacity.

Aubrey is one of the kids here. She doesn’t want to share her last name – her mom said she just learned about cybersecurity in Girl Scouts. But, she’s eager to share about a drawing she submitted.

“This is my picture to put in the time capsule,” Aubrey said. “It’s waterproof because of this plastic thing.”

Her mom helped laminate it for her.

“It’s me and my family fishing for all kinds of fish,” Aubrey said. “That’s a rainbow and this is the northern lights all the way down here.”

She said the northern lights are at the bottom because it’s a different time.

“Usually we don’t see the northern lights when we’re fishing and when there’s a rainbow.”

That drawing, along with all the other submissions, are going to be sealed in a time capsule until at least 2054, 30 years from now. Other attendees brought things like magazines, Coast Guard memorabilia, letters, and even an oboe reed.

It’s all to celebrate the historical society’s 70th anniversary. The museum’s executive director, Kristin O’Lear, said the time capsule is meant to take a snapshot of what Kodiak is like now.

“So people could maybe come back and see what they, an earlier version of themselves, (ask) what did I donate?” O’Lear said. “What was going on in Kodiak 30 years ago that was important?”

Brian Venua / KMXT O'Lear has served as the museum's executive director since spring 2024.

By the time it’s opened, the museum will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. O’Lear said future staff might even save it for another milestone like the 100th anniversary of Alaska statehood in 2059.

She said she’s glad so many community members added items to the time capsule.

“It’s been really wonderful because it’s allowed us to really celebrate those members of Kodiak who, over the entire 70 years, or for portions of it, have knowledge that a lot of the staff members don’t have, to share and really be honored and celebrated in that way,” O’Lear said. “And it’s so great to be able to be a part of that.”

Hannah Wolfe-MacPike is the collection manager for the museum and presided over the table that accepted submissions.

“I decided to create a register so, that way, in 30 years or 40 years, or whenever, they know who brought what and what is all in the time capsule,” she said. “And also make sure that if we decide to put these things into the collection, we now have all that information.”

One high profile participant is City of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson. She’s lived on the island for about 42 years.

“I submitted a note on the mayor’s stationary for the time capsule, and also the City of Kodiak coaster,” Branson said.

She also put in a photo from hiking around the island, as well as one from the photo booth set up for the event, which featured the top half of a taxidermy bear. The booth also prompted folks to share a short note with a memory about Kodiak.

“That was just a wonderful way to pay tribute to Kodiak and the community, and I wish that I would be around in 30 years!” she said.



Looking 30 years into the future

Branson said she hopes she’s remembered for her pushes to improve quality of life and investments in infrastructure.

“All those things that everybody has worked on, lots of people,” she said. “Not just me, but those things have happened during the 13 years I have been mayor.”

The time capsule project had a lot of people thinking about how they want to be remembered -– like Collection Manager Wolfe-MacPike.

“I hope that I made a difference, at least in the care of the collection and the search ability of the collection and the use of the collection,” she said.

Executive Director O’Lear shared a similar sentiment.

“I would hope to see myself just being somewhere and being really proud of the work I’ve done at KHM and leading it into the 21st century and making it a more inclusive place for everyone,” she said.

Aubrey said her future is still up in the air.

“(I’ll) probably still (be) here! Not at this exact location, but I think I’d still be in Kodiak,” she said. “But who knows – anything can happen.”

The Kodiak History Museum is still accepting submissions for the time capsule until Sept. 16. The time capsule will be officially sealed at the museum’s annual meeting in October.