Kodiak History Museum displays art from local high school students

The Kodiak History Museum has a new exhibit featuring artwork from the Kodiak High School’s advanced art class.

Lynn Walker, the museum’s curator, said it’s an experiment to showcase local artists.

“We’re trying to open up our gallery space in between our big temporary exhibits to feature local artists and serve that community need,” she said. “A lot of grants for artists, you have to have shown publicly before and so we are trying to facilitate that.”

The one-month long exhibit features a glass case filled with pottery as well as paintings and mixed media on the walls.

The museum partnered with the high school to focus on “up-and-coming” artists. Walker said she hopes to feature more Kodiak artists between their temporary exhibits, which are on display for about 6 months each.

“We’re trying things out,” she said. “We don’t have the system established yet.”

The high school art will be on display until April 27.