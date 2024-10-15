Stiles Clark Auction raises over $30,000 for Santa in the Villages
The theme this year was Enchanted Forest, as servicemembers and spouses bid on prizes like plane tickets and art. The money goes towards Santa in the Villages, a program that brings presents to kids in rural places around the archipelago.
Coast Guard servicemembers, their spouses and other civilian attendees wander a banquet hall and peruse piles of prizes as a violin player serenades them. The theme this year was Enchanted Forest, so the crowd wore a mix of fairytale costumes and formalwear.
The Kodiak Spouses Association organized the auction, with the effort led by Megan Morris and Michala Puterbaugh.
“It takes a lot of hard work – we always try to choose a fun theme that the community will like that’s different every year and we hope that this year, the ‘Enchanted Forest’ (theme) is a hit!” said Kayley Shepro, the president of the local spouses assiciation. “So far I’ve seen lots of really fun outfits so I think it’s great.”
Shepro said the spouses association started the auction as a way to support Santa in the Villages. That’s a program that brings presents to kids in rural places around the archipelago. But, instead of riding the iconic sleigh pulled by reindeer, Santa lands in communities on a Coast Guard helicopter.
It’s been an island tradition around the holidays – both the auction and Santa gift drop have been going on for decades.
“The Stiles Clark Auction actually is celebrating 40 years tonight, and our Santa to the Villages program is celebrating 50 years this year,” Shepro said.
The auction also helps fund local grants and scholarships too.
In all, this year’s auction raised over $32,744, with 180 people in attendance. Some of the high priced items included a car transport gift certificate, a round trip flight to Uganik on the west side of the island, and a painting that was painted while the auction was going on.
Shepro added that it’s also a nice excuse to get out of the house and connect with other Coast Guard members and spouses.
“I always love a good reason to put a dress on and heels on and put some makeup on and get out of ‘mom mode’ for a night,” she said. “Love to see this place transformed into a night of celebration, especially for something like this – something that brings our community together and for such a good reason.”
Santa is scheduled to pay his yearly early Christmas visit to the Villages in December.
Editor’s note: a previous version of the article did not include Morris and Puterbaugh’s contributions or other programs funded through the auction than Santa in the Villages.