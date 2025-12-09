2026 Kodiak Feud

Ready to take the spotlight? Assemble your family for the second annual Kodiak Feud- this time with working technology!

1. Make sure your calendar is clear on Friday February 6 at 6pm (Rehearsal) and Saturday February 7 at 6pm.

2. Assemble 4 people that you get along with (about 67.5% of the time) to stand with you onstage.

3. Register early for $150 on January 5 at 8am through the email you received (MUST BE A MEMBER). If you're not a member, there MAY BE teams still available on January 6 at 8 am. Check this website for a link.

*HINT: YOU WANT TO REGISTER EARLY*

4. Come up with a cool costume or theme for your family. Please come as yourselves, not a character. YOU are the star!

5. Study up by watching episodes of the legally distinct show, Family Feud.

Get all of your friends to come to the show! This year, we'll be tracking which team has the most supporters and awarding them a special award.