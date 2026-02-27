Weekly Wrap: Feb. 27, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about an annual joint-military exercise in the Arctic with some training taking place in Kodiak this week, Alaska Aerospace Corporation receives federal funding to update its facilities at the Kodiak Island spaceport, KUCB reports on the Board of Fisheries recent decision on Area M salmon fishing, Alaska Public Media reports on the state House's version of the budget bill, and Port Lions is replacing its water system.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC) is working with the City and Native Village of Port Lions to replace the water distribution system, parts of which date back to 1964 when the community was first established in its current location.
Kodiak residents may notice more military activity in the air, on land and at sea this week as the U.S. military conducts its annual joint training exercise known as Arctic Edge. Training began on Kodiak Island Tuesday and continues through Saturday, Feb. 28.