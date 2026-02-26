© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Annual military exercise underway in Kodiak and around the Arctic

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published February 26, 2026 at 12:15 PM AKST
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 445th Air Staging Squadron carry a litter with U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Braxton Gruner, an Aviation Survival Technician, assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak during a simulated ship-to-shore patient transfer as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 in Kodiak on Feb. 24, 2026.
1 of 7  — Arctic Edge 26: Ship-to-Shore Patient Transport
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 445th Air Staging Squadron carry a litter with U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Braxton Gruner, an Aviation Survival Technician, assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak during a simulated ship-to-shore patient transfer as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 in Kodiak on Feb. 24, 2026.
Senior Airman Jack Rodgers/U.S. Air Force / Digital
A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter prepares to take off during a simulated ship-to-shore patient transport as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026, demonstrating collaborative medical training and knowledge exchange across the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026.
2 of 7  — Arctic Edge 26: Ship-to-Shore Patient Transport
A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter prepares to take off during a simulated ship-to-shore patient transport as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026, demonstrating collaborative medical training and knowledge exchange across the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026.
Senior Airman Jack Rodgers/U.S. Air Force / Digital
A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoists a rescue swimmer and simulated casualty from the aft deck of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ship Oscar Dyson during a ship-to-shore medical evacuation exercise as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026.
3 of 7  — Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoists a rescue swimmer and simulated casualty from the aft deck of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ship Oscar Dyson during a ship-to-shore medical evacuation exercise as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026.
T. T. Parish/Defense Health Agency / Digital
Crew members with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ship Oscar Dyson speed toward a simulated man overboard during a ship-to-shore medical evacuation exercise as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026.
4 of 7  — Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
Crew members with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ship Oscar Dyson speed toward a simulated man overboard during a ship-to-shore medical evacuation exercise as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026.
T. T. Parish/Defense Health Agency / Digital
Medical experimentation participants carry a simulated casualty down a ladder aboard the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ship Oscar Dyson during a ship-to-shore patient transfer medical evacuation as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026.
5 of 7  — Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
Medical experimentation participants carry a simulated casualty down a ladder aboard the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ship Oscar Dyson during a ship-to-shore patient transfer medical evacuation as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026.
T. T. Parish/Defense Health Agency / Digital
U.S. Navy Cmdr. Michelle Miller (right), an emergency medicine nurse assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 3, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kyle Checchi (left), a surgeon assigned to ERSS Team 3, operate on a patient simulator as part of a ship-to-shore patient transfer during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026.
6 of 7  — Arctic Edge 26: Ship-to-Shore Patient Transport
U.S. Navy Cmdr. Michelle Miller (right), an emergency medicine nurse assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 3, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kyle Checchi (left), a surgeon assigned to ERSS Team 3, operate on a patient simulator as part of a ship-to-shore patient transfer during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026.
Senior Airman Jack Rodgers/U.S. Air Force / Digital
Medical experimentation participants from across the Joint Force triage a notional hypothermia casualty as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) on U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026. AE26 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic.
7 of 7  — Medical experimentation teams, medics, corpsmen support ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at USCG Air Station Kodiak
Medical experimentation participants from across the Joint Force triage a notional hypothermia casualty as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) on U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2026. AE26 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic.
Cameron Parks/Defense Health Agency / Digital

Kodiak residents may notice more military activity in the air, on land and at sea this week as the U.S. military conducts its annual joint training exercise known as Arctic Edge. Various locations in Alaska and Greenland are involved, including on Kodiak Island where training began Tuesday and continues through Saturday, Feb. 28.

A spokesperson for U.S. Special Operations Command, Bridget Donovan, said via email that 82 Coast Guard members, mostly based on island, are participating in the Kodiak training.
Some of the training scenarios involve cruise missile defense, protecting critical infrastructure, and countering small unmanned aerial threats like drones. Kodiak residents may notice increased noise around the training ranges and near local military installations this week.

The military said in a press release that its Arctic Edge operations will, “respect the safety of personnel and wildlife in the area,” and that it will not restrict access to public use areas during this exercise. All training occurs at designated sites, which are coordinated with local authorities, and no live fire or live demolitions will be used according to the U.S. Special Operations Command.

The overall Arctic Edge training will involve the Coast Guard, forces from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Navy and other interagency partners. Donovan said a total of 1,200 people are expected to participate. 
Arctic Edge 2026 also includes military forces in Greenland from Denmark and Canada training together on Arctic survival and mobility.

Joint training exercises will also take place in Valdez through March 13. Other communities around Alaska where training may be visible include Anchorage, Fairbanks and Kotzebue.

The timing of this military exercise is not necessarily ideal for Coast Guard members, as the agency is still operating during a federal funding lapse for the Department of Homeland Security. The Coast Guard is the only military branch funded through that department.
That means service members are still working but are expected to miss out on paychecks as the partial government shutdown approaches the two-week mark. Many non-essential Coat Guard operations and support functions are paused until funding is restored according to the agency’s website.
News
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Related Content
  • Coast Guard helicopter drops off Kodiak Island Search and Rescue Team member dropped off on beach of Tugidak Island
    News
    Operation Arctic Shield 2021 winds to a close
    Dylan Simard
    Every year, the Coast Guard forward deploys ships, helicopters, and maritime safety teams around the state in advance of a busy Alaska summer. The operation, known as “Arctic Shield” concludes for the year this Sunday, with its temporary base in Kotzebue shutting down for the winter. Since July 1, Kotzebue has served as a base for …
  • Photo of a Chinese Research Vessel from the press release.
    News
    Coast Guard responds to two Chinese research boats in the Arctic
    Brian Venua
    Officials are now monitoring a total of five similar boats in or near U.S. waters in the region. The vessels are consistent with more Chinese research activity in the area in recent years, according to a Coast Guard press release.